USA: Final Disney cruise ship departs from Florida as company suspends operations

The final Disney cruise ship, the Disney Dream, departed from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida on Friday, as the company said it was suspending all operations on March 14.

“It will impact the port’s activities because Disney is standing down its operations for two weeks, and they are very clear that they are doing that with an abundance of caution to their guests,” said Captain John W. Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Canaveral Port Authority.

As the Disney Dream, departed from Cruise Terminal on Friday afternoon and is due back on Sunday, Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will close their doors this weekend in response to the outbreak.

Over 2,100 people have been infected in the US and 47 have died from the disease.

