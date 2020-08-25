USA: Firefighters continue battling California wildfires

-
Firefighters continued to combat the ongoing wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Firefighters were seen clearing brush from hillsides and roadways in the SCU Lightning Complex Fire southeast of San Francisco, where fires were believed to have been sparked on August 16th in aftermath of lightning strikes.
According to a summary issued by California authorities, 14,000 firefighters were deployed to combat more than two dozen major fires across California, which has suffered 1.3 million burned acres.
According to reports, at least 6 people have died in the fires, while thousands more have been forced to evacuate.
Video ID: 20200825-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200825-010
Contact: [email protected]
