USA: Firefighters pay tribute to health workers fighting coronavirus in New York City

Firefighters gathered to applaud and thank healthcare workers who have been straining on the frontlines against COVID-19 in New York City on Friday.

Dozens of firefighters in full gear gear unloaded off the back of firetrucks and greeted healthcare workers, flashing lights and sounding sirens, as they paid tribute to doctors and nurses who are treating New Yorkers with coronavirus.

The standing ovation came just hours after New York State’s coronavirus death toll surpassed that of September 11, 2001.

As of Friday, New York state has registered more than 102,000 cases and 2,935 deaths. Of those deaths, 562 people died only in the last 24 hours, in what has been the biggest single-day increase in deaths, according to authorities.

