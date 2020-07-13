-
USA: Firefighters respond to fire aboard US Navy ship in San Diego *STILLS*
Mandatory Credit: U.S. Navy
Firefighters responded to a fire aboard a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego, on Sunday.
Seventeen sailors and four civilians were injured after an explosion and fire broke out. Smoke was seen billowing from the ship, as emergency response teams were getting ready to tackle the fire.
The injured crew and civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
About 160 sailors were aboard the ship at the time of the explosion, and all crew members have reportedly been accounted for.
The cause of the fire and explosion are yet unknown.
