USA: Firefighters tackle blaze in New Jersey

Firefighters were dispatched late on Sunday to Ridgewood village in New Jersey to put out a large blaze.

Footage shows the operations as fire is seen blazing on a building with a bagel shop.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Nobody has been reported killed or injured thus far.

