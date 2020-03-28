USA: First death of a homeless person with coronavirus – NYC officials

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Homeless people in New York City were filmed sleeping in metro carriages on Saturday, sheltering from the cold, as the city’s officials announced the first coronavirus death among the homeless population.

With over 62,000 homeless people in the city, officials are reportedly concerned about the potentially large death toll among them.

The United Stats has become the worst-hit country in the world with over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, while nearly 2,000 people have died from the virus as of Saturday.

