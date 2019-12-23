USA: First light of the world’s largest Menorah shines in NYC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

New York City lit up the world’s largest Menorah on Monday in a ceremony at the kosher market where four people were killed in an anti-Semitic attack on December 10.

The lighting of the almost 10-metre-high (32 ft.), 1,814 kg (4,000-pound), gold-coloured piece of steel marks the opening of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

“Let the word go forth from this menorah over the river to Jersey City, to all the anti-Semites in Jersey City and all over the world, that no one is going to bring us down,” said Rabbi Budchen.

“It’s a time for us to look inside, use the light to look inside of each of us, and how we could embrace other people from other nations and other cultures, so it’s just a wonderful moment,” added a spectator.

The menorah has been a symbol of the Jewish faith and universal enlightenment in Judaism since ancient times.

