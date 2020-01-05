-
USA: First troops deployed to Middle East from Fort Bragg amid rising tensions
Hundreds of US troops were deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Saturday, to reinforce the US military presence in the Middle East amid fears of escalation, following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Footage filmed on Saturday by the US military, shows troops loading cargo planes and lining up to board a plane with their rifles. One airman said he was making plans for New Year’s Eve when he got alerted and called in to serve.
At least 750 additional soldiers were deployed to the region, with around 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next days.
