-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Florida locals react to Joe Biden’s sweep of state’s primary elections
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Florida locals expressed their opinions about the results of the latest primary elections, speaking in Orlando, on Wednesday, after former Vice President Joe Biden swept Florida, Illinois and Arizona, leaving behind his opponent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
According to the latest reports, Biden secured 151 delegates in Florida, with Sanders getting 52, with the reported state’s turnout of 30,1%.
Joe, one of the locals said: “I think people kind of have a feeling that Biden is going to win, whether they show up or not. So, they’re lazy. Elections are a lot like the Olympics. Every four years we start to care. But, yeah, we’re lazy and apathetic.”
“I wish more people had come out,” lamented the turnout another local, Elizabeth, adding: “We feel that there still could have been things that could’ve been done to have prevented a low turnout regardless of the COVID-19 going on.”
According to the latest report issued by the World Health Organisation, the United States has 3,536 coronavirus cases with 68 deaths registered so far.
Video ID: 20200318-076
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200318-076
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly