USA: Florida locals react to Joe Biden’s sweep of state’s primary elections

Florida locals expressed their opinions about the results of the latest primary elections, speaking in Orlando, on Wednesday, after former Vice President Joe Biden swept Florida, Illinois and Arizona, leaving behind his opponent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

According to the latest reports, Biden secured 151 delegates in Florida, with Sanders getting 52, with the reported state’s turnout of 30,1%.

Joe, one of the locals said: “I think people kind of have a feeling that Biden is going to win, whether they show up or not. So, they’re lazy. Elections are a lot like the Olympics. Every four years we start to care. But, yeah, we’re lazy and apathetic.”

“I wish more people had come out,” lamented the turnout another local, Elizabeth, adding: “We feel that there still could have been things that could’ve been done to have prevented a low turnout regardless of the COVID-19 going on.”

According to the latest report issued by the World Health Organisation, the United States has 3,536 coronavirus cases with 68 deaths registered so far.

