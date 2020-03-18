USA: Florida primary sees low turnout amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The novel coronavirus outbreak affected Florida’s presidential primary elections, with fewer people seen coming to polling stations, as the turnout is reported to be 20%, as footage filmed in Orlando on Tuesday shows.

With the primary being postponed in Ohio, Florida was one of three states which voted in Tuesday’s primary election, including Illinois and Arizona.

Bill Cowles, Florida’s Orange County Supervisor of Elections, said: “It’s been a relatively low turnout election for us by the fact that a lot of things have happened. There’s no school in Orange County for spring break. Spring break has been extended because of the virus.”

Both Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders did not campaign in Florida due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Video ID: 20200317-074

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-074

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly