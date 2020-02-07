USA: Four cruise ship passengers docked near NYC sent for coronavirus evaluation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Four passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were sent for further evaluation for coronavirus after arriving to a port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Friday.

Footage shows the docked ship, along with a police presence.

“No I support what they’re doing, it’s for our lives really, for our safety, I respect them but a little bit more premature advanced warning would have been better,” said one passenger.

27 passengers were initially screened, but 23 were cleared. All of them had recently travelled to China, reports say. Royal Caribbean, the company that owns the ship and is one of the largest cruise companies in the world, recently also announced a total ban on holders of Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passport holders, as well as those who has travelled to China, Hong Kong or Macau in the last 15 days, in an attempt to contain the virus.

The Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Chinese health officials said that the death toll has reached 630, with more than 31,000 infected in China alone.

