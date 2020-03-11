USA: Gov’t considering additional travel advisories – Pence

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Vice President Mike Pence said the White House is considering additional travel advisories in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the US, during a briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday.

“I will tell you we had a very thorough discussion today of the prospect of recommending to the president additional travel advisories,” he said, adding that ” it is literally a day to day consideration.”

Pence also said everyone on board the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship docked at Oakland’s port will be tested and quarantined, and that the approximately 1,100 crew members will be quarantined on the ship offshore, apart from those who have already tested positive.

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 950 in the US amid a global outbreak exceeding 119,000 cases and over 4,200 confirmed deaths.

Video ID: 20200311-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200311-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly