-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Gov’t considering additional travel advisories – Pence
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US Vice President Mike Pence said the White House is considering additional travel advisories in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the US, during a briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday.
“I will tell you we had a very thorough discussion today of the prospect of recommending to the president additional travel advisories,” he said, adding that ” it is literally a day to day consideration.”
Pence also said everyone on board the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship docked at Oakland’s port will be tested and quarantined, and that the approximately 1,100 crew members will be quarantined on the ship offshore, apart from those who have already tested positive.
Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 950 in the US amid a global outbreak exceeding 119,000 cases and over 4,200 confirmed deaths.
Video ID: 20200311-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200311-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly