USA: Greek demonstrators in NYC support Greece in protecting borders

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the Greek community gathered in Astoria neighbourhood in New York City on Sunday, to show support to Greece amid a new migrant surge.

“Let’s all together, send a strong message to our fellow Greeks that are protecting the borders, that we are here in full solidarity,” said organiser Eleni Tsamblakos, while addressing the demonstrators.

Tsamblakos added that “Greece’s borders are Europe’s borders,” and called on Europe to “share the weight.”

Footage from the “awareness rally,” as called by the organisers, the Northern Aegean Relief Alliance, shows the demonstrators holding up signs reading “Stop Turkey from using migrants as tools of war,” and “Greece is suffering. The Aegean is bleeding.”

Migrants have been trying to cross the border in large numbers since Turkey’s announcement, that it would no longer abide by a 2016 agreement with the EU to halt migration flows into the continent in return for aid.

Video ID: 20200308-072

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200308-072

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly