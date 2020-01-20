USA: Gun rights protestors rally against new gun controls in Virginia capital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of defenders of the right to bear arms protested the state government’s proposed gun control regulation at Virginia’s State Capitol in Richmond on Monday.

Footage shows a large number of gun-rights supporters rallying across Richmond to protest against legislation that would restrict access to firearms in Virginia State. People with assault riffles dressed in camouflage garments and people with pro arms banners parade in Virginia capital city.

Ahead of the protest, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency citing fears of violence similar to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. However, the rally concluded without any reports of violence.

