-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Gun rights protestors rally against new gun controls in Virginia capital
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of defenders of the right to bear arms protested the state government’s proposed gun control regulation at Virginia’s State Capitol in Richmond on Monday.
Footage shows a large number of gun-rights supporters rallying across Richmond to protest against legislation that would restrict access to firearms in Virginia State. People with assault riffles dressed in camouflage garments and people with pro arms banners parade in Virginia capital city.
Ahead of the protest, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency citing fears of violence similar to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. However, the rally concluded without any reports of violence.
Video ID: 20200120-049
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-049
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly