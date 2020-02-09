-
USA: Gunman arrested after attack on police station hours after police shooting
The gunman responsible for two attacks on the New York City Police Department (NYPD) that took place just 12 hours apart has been arrested on Sunday.
Footage shows police officers carrying out investigations behind a taped-off crime scene at the NYPD’s 41st Precinct headquarters in the Bronx.
The first shooting occurred on Saturday night as officers in a marked police van in the 41st precinct were shot at, reportedly leaving one officer with injuries to his neck and chin. The officers did not return fire, and the officer who was hit is said to be in a stable condition in a local hospital.
The second incident took place 12 hours later at the headquarters of the 41st precinct, where an officer was shot at from inside the precinct. The officer returned fire, and the suspect lay down his weapon after allegedly running out of bullets, when he was taken into police custody.
It has been reported that the suspect had a history of convictions, including for attempted murder and had spent time in prison.
