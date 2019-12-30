USA: Gunman kills two in Texas church shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police are investigating a shooting in which at least two people were killed and one critically injured when a man opened fire during Sunday service near the Texan city Fort Worth.

The gunman was shot and killed by parishioners during the incident. Police can be seen outside the church, while people came to the scene trying to find out what happened to their friends and relatives attending the Sunday service.

“We are working very hard to find motive, to get to the bottom of what happened. We are working very closely with the victims of this incident and we will continue to provide partnership and resource support throughout this,” said Dallas FBI head Matthew De Sarno. “For the entire community of the West Freeway Church of Christ, we are very sorry about this incident. The FBI has dedicated significant resources to aid in this investigation, those are investigative resources and technical resources.”

In a live stream of the mass the attacker can be seen talking to someone at the back before pulling out a weapon and opening fire. Worshippers, including women and children can be seen ducking before other attendees were able to stop the attack by returning fire. Licensed owners can legally bring loaded handguns into Texan churches, unless stated otherwise.

