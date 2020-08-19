USA: Gunman on the run after shooting at Queens housing complex

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An unknown man opened fire outside a residential building in the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday afternoon, shooting four people and leaving one in critical condition.

The New York Police Department said the attack took place around 4:45 PM local time. One resident was shot at the face, another in the knee and another in his hand. The gunman reportedly escaped from the crime scene in a jeep.

One local resident, Ahmed Chowdhury, spoke to the press, stressing that mayor Bill de Blasio has to take action in the face of a recent surge of violence, which has left 51 people shot over the weekend.

“It is up to the mayor to do something about it and stop up and make sure all of us are safe,” Chowdhury said.

