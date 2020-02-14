-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Harvey Weinstein arrives at court as trial enters closing arguments
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a New York City court on Thursday as closing arguments began during his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.
67-year-old Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in his apartment in 2006.
Weinstein who pleaded not guilty to the charges could face life in prison if convicted. Over 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the allegations emerged against him in 2017.
Video ID: 20200213-065
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-065
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly