USA: Harvey Weinstein arrives at court as trial enters closing arguments

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a New York City court on Thursday as closing arguments began during his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

67-year-old Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a New York hotel in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in his apartment in 2006.

Weinstein who pleaded not guilty to the charges could face life in prison if convicted. Over 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the allegations emerged against him in 2017.

