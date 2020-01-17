-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Harvey Weinstein leaves NYC court as jury selection enters final stage
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein left New York City criminal court as the process of the selection of his trail jurors entered its final stage on Thursday.
Over 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the allegations emerged against him in 2017.
Weinstein denies all allegations.
Video ID: 20200117-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly