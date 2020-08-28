USA: “He believed in the power of the people” – Loved ones honour Kenosha shooting victim

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Friends and family gathered at a skate park in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to honour Anthony Huber, who was shot and killed while chasing after a shooter during a Black Lives Matter protest where another protest was killed and one was seriously injured.

“He believed in the power of the people,” said Huber’s girlfriend, Hannah Gittings. “We’re done watching our people out here in our f*cking city get gunned down for no reason. Gunned down.”

Graffiti at the skate park where the memorial service was held, a place Huber reportedly loved, read “Anthony Huber is a hero” and “I love you, Anthony.”

The 26-year-old was one of several protesters who ran after a gunman identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, during protests on Tuesday, after hearing Rittenhouse had allegedly shot and killed another protester. Footage of the incident showed Huber and others pushing Rittenhouse to the ground, several shots going off and Huber falling. He died of a gunshot to the chest.

Kyle Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, who has been described as a police admirer, had reportedly come to the protest with a rifle to help police. He has been arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by officers on Sunday. Blake is reported to be paralysed, with doctors unsure if he will recover the use of his legs.

