-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Healthcare workers protest PPE shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of healthcare workers gathered outside the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Wednesday to protest against the shortage of protective gear essential for medics working with coronavirus-positive patients.
The protesters were seen chanting slogans and waving banners attempting to draw government’s attention to the issue.
“Let’s think about the fact that the Mount Sinai bosses right now are in their mansions in Florida while their nurses are dying because they cannot get proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and they just don’t give it to them, they don’t care about their our,” said, John Ferreti, one of the protesters.
The demonstration followed a series of protests in the hospitals across the US, demanding the owners of highly profitable medical businesses to provide their doctors and nurses with vitally important PPE as the number of professionals infected with the COVID-19 increased.
Video ID: 20200415-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-061
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly