USA: Healthcare workers protest PPE shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dozens of healthcare workers gathered outside the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Wednesday to protest against the shortage of protective gear essential for medics working with coronavirus-positive patients.

The protesters were seen chanting slogans and waving banners attempting to draw government’s attention to the issue.

“Let’s think about the fact that the Mount Sinai bosses right now are in their mansions in Florida while their nurses are dying because they cannot get proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and they just don’t give it to them, they don’t care about their our,” said, John Ferreti, one of the protesters.

The demonstration followed a series of protests in the hospitals across the US, demanding the owners of highly profitable medical businesses to provide their doctors and nurses with vitally important PPE as the number of professionals infected with the COVID-19 increased.

