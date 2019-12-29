-
USA: Heavy police presence after church shooting leaves two dead
Mandatory credit: Kaley Johnson
At least two people have died and another was injured after a gunman opened fire in a church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.
Footage shows the police presence at the scene in the aftermath of the shooting.
According to initial reports, the shooter is believed to be one of the dead.
Mandatory credit: Kaley Johnson
Video ID: 20191229-034
