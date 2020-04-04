-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
USA: Horn-honking protest slams SF”s treatment of homeless amid COVID-19 crisis
Dozens of demonstrators held a “honking protest” in front of San Francisco’s Moscone Center on Friday as they deemed the convention centre unfit to shelter hundreds of them during the coronavirus crisis.
“Today we have an opportunity with all of these vacant hotel rooms to provide safe and secure housing and support for those who have been living on the streets in San Francisco,” said a protester.
People held signs and honked from their cars while police looked on and trucks began to unload material to house the homeless.
Video ID: 20200404-005
