USA: Hundreds cycle through NYC in support of BLM

Hundreds of participants took part in a bicycle rally through the streets of Manhattan in New York City on Sunday, in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The event was organised by Bike Rides for Black Lives and condemned police brutality and racism.

Speaking to the crowd, organiser Keisha Williams said, “This is our city, and we got some inside and some outside work to do. Our children are being killed in these streets every day, by each other; they get killed by the police; they get killed in the school system.

