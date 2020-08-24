-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 2 hours ago
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - 2 hours ago
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - 2 hours ago
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - 3 hours ago
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - 3 hours ago
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 3 hours ago
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 3 hours ago
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 4 hours ago
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 4 hours ago
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 4 hours ago
USA: Hundreds cycle through NYC in support of BLM
Hundreds of participants took part in a bicycle rally through the streets of Manhattan in New York City on Sunday, in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
The event was organised by Bike Rides for Black Lives and condemned police brutality and racism.
Speaking to the crowd, organiser Keisha Williams said, “This is our city, and we got some inside and some outside work to do. Our children are being killed in these streets every day, by each other; they get killed by the police; they get killed in the school system.
