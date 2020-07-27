USA: Hundreds of BLM protesters flood NYC’s Times Square demanding justice for black women

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters flooded New York City’s Times Square to demand justice for black women, Sunday.

People were seen holding banners, with some speakers addressing the crowds.

Sophie, one of the protesters, said, “it’s important to be here and to show up and shout out for black women, cause we deserve so much better in this world. And we need to show and we need to grow within our own communities and in life.”

The demands were reportedly similar to those common for Black Lives Matter protests, such as defunding the police and holding those officers connected to deaths of black people in custody accountable.

