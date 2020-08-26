USA: Hundreds of structures damaged as firefighters contain San Jose wildfires to 1,000 acres

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

California firefighting units managed to contain the CZU Lightning Complex fires in the vicinity of San Jose to 1,000 acres, according to reports.

Footage filmed on Tuesday shows thick smokes billowing from hills, in addition to burnt ground and signs of support for the firefighters.

The wildfires have already devastated over 79,000 acres of land, destroying or damaging over 443 structures.

