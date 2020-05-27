USA: Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after black man killed in altercation with police

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered at an intersection in Minneapolis on Tuesday, a day after a black man was killed in an altercation with a police officer there.

Outrage began after a video emerged of a police officer with his knee on 46-year-old George Floyd’s neck for over seven minutes as he says “I can’t breathe.” Floyd died in hospital shortly after the encounter on Monday. Four officers involved in the incident were fired.

“Murder charges are not going to stick. They pulled that trick on us too many times. We want these people to be prosecuted for manslaughter, because them charges are going to stick. And that sentence is going to be long, still,” said one protester at Tuesday’s demonstration. “This man can serve 15 years in prison, and still get out and still be able to continue life. It’s going to be hard, but he still can breathe. He can still talk to his family. George can’t. So some change needs to happen.”

Floyd’s death is the latest of many highly publicised cases of unarmed black men and women dying at the hands of police officers in the United States in recent years, and echoes the case of Eric Garner, who died by strangulation as the result of a choke hold by a police officer in New York City, in 2014. Garner could also be heard saying “I can’t breathe” in video of the incident.

