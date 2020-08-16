USA: Hundreds rally in solidarity with Belarus protesters in Los Angeles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday in solidarity with Belarusian protesters.

Demonstrators marched through Hollywood Boulevard chanting “Long live Belarus” and holding banners as well as nationalist Belarusian flags, which became symbols of the opposition movement.

Rallies in support of protesters in Belarus have been taking place worldwide after violent response of the country’s security forces to anti-government demonstrations there.

Mass protests erupted across Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for another term a week ago.

