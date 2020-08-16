-
Poland: Far-right nationalists march to commemorate Battle of Warsaw - 3 hours ago
-
USA: BLM counter-demonstrators met with paintball guns at “Patriot Prayer” Portland rally - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer reopens to visitor after coronavirus closure - 3 hours ago
-
France: Ariane 5 rocket takes-off carrying with space tug and two satellites - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Portland protesters clash with police at demonstration outside Sheriff”s office - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds rally in solidarity with Belarus protesters in Los Angeles - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Police detain several anti-government protesters in Jerusalem - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Protesters armed with flowers and balloons back on the streets - 3 hours ago
-
Israel: Demonstrators hold fresh anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem - 4 hours ago
-
Japanese oil tanker off Mauritius splits in two | DW News - 4 hours ago
USA: Hundreds rally in solidarity with Belarus protesters in Los Angeles
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday in solidarity with Belarusian protesters.
Demonstrators marched through Hollywood Boulevard chanting “Long live Belarus” and holding banners as well as nationalist Belarusian flags, which became symbols of the opposition movement.
Rallies in support of protesters in Belarus have been taking place worldwide after violent response of the country’s security forces to anti-government demonstrations there.
Mass protests erupted across Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for another term a week ago.
Video ID: 20200816-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200816-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly