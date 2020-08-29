USA: “I did not see the video” – Kenosha sheriff on Jacob Blake shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kenosha officials held a press conference in the city on Friday to discuss the recent protests that broke out in the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Kenosha has become the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality after a 29-year-old black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by officers on Sunday. Blake is reported to be paralysed, with doctors unsure if he will recover the use of his legs.

“We haven’t done a good enough job, in my opinion, especially with our youth and bringing them along and making sure they have an opportunity,” stated Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.

The protests erupted after footage of the shooting went viral, but during the press conference, the local Sheriff claimed he hadn’t even seen it. “I did not see the video,” claimed Kenosha Sheriff David Beth. When a reporter followed up with the question “Do you see a problem with that, that you haven’t seen that video,” the Sheriff ignored the question and moved on.

On Tuesday as protests continued, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Antioch, Illinois, came to the protest with a rifle to help police, allegedly shot and killed two protesters and seriously injured a third. Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

