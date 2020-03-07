-
USA: “I have to beat this guy” – Nurmagomedov to Ferguson ahead of UFC 249 showdown
UFC challengers Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson engaged in a war of words during a press conference in Las Vegas on Friday, ahead of their UFC 249 bout in April.
“When I watch my legacy in the lighter division I think ‘hey, I have to fight this Tony Ferguson,’ you know. If I want to be the greatest fighter ever I have to beat this guy. That’s why I’m here,” said Russian MMA fighter Nurmagomedov.
“I’m going to go out there and I’m going to outwork this guy. I’m going to outhustle him,” said his opponent, Ferguson.
The undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion’s fight against the American Ferguson will headline in Brooklyn on April 19, where the Russian is a strong favourite to retain his belts.
In his last outing back in September 2019, Nurmagomedov choked out interim champion Dustin Poirier in the third round to unify the division.
