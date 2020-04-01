-
USA: “I think we”re doing better than that” – Trump as WH officials predict at least 100,000 deaths
US President Donald Trump said that although White House officials told him it was “unlikely” that deaths due to the coronavirus could be limited to 100,000 in the US, he thinks “we’re doing better than that,” during a briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday.
Trump also defended his administration’s response to the pandemic saying that millions more would have died if they had done nothing.
The president also spoke again about the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, which he has previously said has potential for treating the coronavirus, although it has not yet been proven to be effective by any studies.
Near the end of the briefing Trump stated that he was “sure people were enjoying it,” adding that “it’s an incredibly dark topic, an incredibly horrible topic, and also incredibly interesting,” saying that people were “going crazy” and “can’t get enough of it.”
US government projections, which were displayed in graph form at the conference, project that between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die from the coronavirus in the country, despite the measures currently in place.
The US is the worst hit country by the pandemic, with more than 165,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3,100 fatalities.
