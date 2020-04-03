USA: I took second test out of curiosity – Trump”s new coronavirus test is negative

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said he tested negative for the coronavirus, speaking during a press briefing with members of Coronavirus Task Force in Washington DC, Thursday. It was the US president’s second test on having the coronavirus.

“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked and fast it worked. And it’s a lot easier. I’ve done them both. And the second one is much more pleasant,” Trump said, after trying the newly approved test taking “around 14-15 minutes to come up with a conclusion.”

After a bipartisan House Select Committee has been designed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to supervise the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump warned about “witch hunts,” and “partisan investigations” as a “a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention” amid the pandemic.

“It’s not any time for witch hunts. It’s time to get this enemy defeated. And we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers,” he added.

Trump encouraged “doctors, nurses, first responders and other health care providers who want to help New York at this critical time” to visit their website nyc.gov/helpnow, where they are currently looking for volunteers. “They need help. Now they need people,” he added.

According to the data published by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 242,182 cases of the coronavirus with 5,850 deaths.

