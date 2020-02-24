USA: “I”m happy he won” – Las Vegas Dems react to Sanders’ Nevada caucus win

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of Las Vegas voiced mixed feelings on Sunday, a day after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada Democratic caucus.

“He is way too liberal, he wants to give away our country,” said a woman about Sanders, as she expressed her support for former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, claiming he could “reunify everybody in the country.”

Others were positive at Saturday’s outcome but expressed reservations at Sanders’ age, while a supporter stressed that voters are still afraid of Sanders “socialist” label.

“People are afraid of the whole socialism, you know, that’s become a kind of a bogey word. I think that some explanation and some debunking of the facts ‘BS’ that’s coming out, that he’s trying to turn everybody into socialists, maybe would help,” said a Sanders supporter.

With 46 percent of the precincts, the Vermont senator was declared the winner of the Nevada caucus on Saturday, with former Vice President Joe Biden coming in second and Mayor Pete Buttigieg coming third.

Video ID: 20200223-061

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200223-061

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly