-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: “I”m happy he won” – Las Vegas Dems react to Sanders’ Nevada caucus win
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents of Las Vegas voiced mixed feelings on Sunday, a day after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada Democratic caucus.
“He is way too liberal, he wants to give away our country,” said a woman about Sanders, as she expressed her support for former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, claiming he could “reunify everybody in the country.”
Others were positive at Saturday’s outcome but expressed reservations at Sanders’ age, while a supporter stressed that voters are still afraid of Sanders “socialist” label.
“People are afraid of the whole socialism, you know, that’s become a kind of a bogey word. I think that some explanation and some debunking of the facts ‘BS’ that’s coming out, that he’s trying to turn everybody into socialists, maybe would help,” said a Sanders supporter.
With 46 percent of the precincts, the Vermont senator was declared the winner of the Nevada caucus on Saturday, with former Vice President Joe Biden coming in second and Mayor Pete Buttigieg coming third.
Video ID: 20200223-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200223-061
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly