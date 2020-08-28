-
USA: “I’m here to help” – 74-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Kenosha protest
A 74-year-old man was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday night, after allegedly bringing a gun to the demonstration. The man could be heard telling police, “I’m here to help.”
“What am I doing wrong?” he said, as police handcuffed him. “Are you going to arrest me for helping you?”
After Kenosha became the latest hotspot of protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot several times in the back on Sunday, several armed men were spotted at the demonstrations, saying they were there to help police.
On Tuesday, one of the armed men, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Antioch, Illinois, allegedly shot and killed two protesters and seriously injured a third. Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
