USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A series of wildfires believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, dubbed the CZU August Lightning wildfire complex, have been raging on in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in California.

Chilling footage from Empire Grade on August 20 depicts the hellish inferno of the fire which remains uncontained.

Video ID: 20200822-042

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200822-042

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly