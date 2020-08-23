-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab - 12 hours ago
-
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf - 12 hours ago
-
Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance - 12 hours ago
-
‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage - 12 hours ago
-
China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop - 12 hours ago
-
Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional - 12 hours ago
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A series of wildfires believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, dubbed the CZU August Lightning wildfire complex, have been raging on in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in California.
Chilling footage from Empire Grade on August 20 depicts the hellish inferno of the fire which remains uncontained.
Video ID: 20200822-042
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200822-042
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly