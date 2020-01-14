USA: Intelligence behind Soleimani killing ‘totally consistent’ – Trump

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said his administration has been “totally consistent” regarding the intelligence behind the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, during a press briefing from the White House in Washington DC, Monday.

When asked about intelligence regarding an alleged threat posed by Soleimani to four US embassies, Trump said “I think it’s been totally consistent.”

“We killed the number-one terrorist in the world — Soleimani — and it should have been done 20 years ago,” Trump said.

On January 3, Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport, triggering an escalation of tensions in the region.

On Thursday, Trump said Soleimani was planning attacks on four US embassies when he was killed.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he had seen no specific threat against four embassies in the intelligence.

