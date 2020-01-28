-
USA: Investigation underway at site of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash – officials
Investigators are already at work at the scene of the deadly helicopter crash which resulted in the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, according to officials in Calabasas who spoke at a press conference on Monday.
National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said that they had already begun “documenting the scene, collecting evidence, taking pictures and we had drones in the air to begin mapping the wreckage.”
“We are not here to determine the cause of the accident, we will not determine that on scene,” Homendy added.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that his department had established a perimeter around the crash site, adding that due to an “inordinate amount of interest in accessing the crash site by unauthorised personnel,” they were now conducting patrols on horseback.
Bryant died, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on Sunday after the helicopter in which he was travelling crashed.
The late Bryant won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2016 as the NBA’s third-highest all-time scorer.
