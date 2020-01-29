USA: Investigators sort through wreckage at Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: NTSB

Investigators were working at the site where NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed near Calabasas, sorting through wreckage and using drones to get a comprehensive view of the area on Monday.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, near Calabasas on Sunday.

An investigation into the crash has been launched by two federal government agencies, with focus expected to fall on bad weather conditions and any mechanical failures. Widely regarded as on of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career at the Lakers, winning five NBA titles and winning the 2008 Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Video ID: 20200128-065

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200128-065

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly