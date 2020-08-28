-
Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests - 32 mins ago
-
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission - 34 mins ago
-
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health - 36 mins ago
-
Abe’s successor will have to manage ‘intractable’ issues - 39 mins ago
-
Is India’s government putting students’ lives at risk? | Inside Story - 39 mins ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin - 41 mins ago
-
Face masks mandated throughout Paris, under-11s and people exercising exempt - 46 mins ago
-
Covid-19: ‘Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator’ (Trump) - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters march around Kenosha courthouse after deadly shooting - 2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump is going ‘to keep fighting for four more years’ (Ivanka Trump) - 2 hours ago
USA: “It was pretty scary” – survivor reacts to Hurricane Laura destroying Lake Charles
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana, described his experience surviving Hurricane Laura as it devastated his home town, on Thursday.
“I was just sitting in my recliner with my two dogs, praying to the good Lord that all this would be all over and hoping for the best. It’s all you can do, is praying to good Lord because he’s got it all in his hands,” said survivor Erick James.
“It was pretty scary at night. It wasn’t too bad. I mean, I had my two dogs with me so we managed,” he added.
Many homes can be seen completely demolished by the category 4 storm, which made landfall in the early hours of Thursday morning, in one of the strongest hurricane landfalls in United States history.
Video ID: 20200828-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200828-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly