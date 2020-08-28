USA: “It was pretty scary” – survivor reacts to Hurricane Laura destroying Lake Charles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana, described his experience surviving Hurricane Laura as it devastated his home town, on Thursday.

“I was just sitting in my recliner with my two dogs, praying to the good Lord that all this would be all over and hoping for the best. It’s all you can do, is praying to good Lord because he’s got it all in his hands,” said survivor Erick James.

“It was pretty scary at night. It wasn’t too bad. I mean, I had my two dogs with me so we managed,” he added.

Many homes can be seen completely demolished by the category 4 storm, which made landfall in the early hours of Thursday morning, in one of the strongest hurricane landfalls in United States history.

