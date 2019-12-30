USA: “It”s a Hanukkah miracle” that no one was killed – knife attack witness

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The witnesses of Saturday’s knife attack described the events on Sunday as press gathered outside the rabbi’s house, in Monsey, New York, where the attacks took place.

Israel Klaus, one of the witnesses who was attending a Hanukkah party at the Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home, said, “It’s a Hanukkah miracle, it was a miracle that no one was killed.”

Five people were taken to a hospital following the attack, with two of them believed to be in critical condition.

Police arrested a suspect on Sunday, using a photo taken by one of the witnesses to track his car. The man, who lives at his mother’s home in Greenwood Lake, allegedly fled the scene wearing a headscarf. He was reportedly still covered in the victims’ blood when arrested and taken into custody.

The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday). The investigation is ongoing.

Video ID: 20191229-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly