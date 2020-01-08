USA: Ivanka Trump delivers CES keynote on “the future of work”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ivanka Trump delivered the keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The daughter of US President Donald Trump delivered her speech on “the path to the future of work,” in which she discussed the role of technology in the workforce of the future.

“It’s not only about training for the jobs for the future, people need to be thinking about investing in their current workforce so that they can enable those people to do their same job using different equipment tomorrow,” she said.

Ivanka Trump delivered the address in an interview with Gary Shapiro, the CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which owns and produces CES.

