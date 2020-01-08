-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Ivanka Trump delivers CES keynote on “the future of work”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ivanka Trump delivered the keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The daughter of US President Donald Trump delivered her speech on “the path to the future of work,” in which she discussed the role of technology in the workforce of the future.
“It’s not only about training for the jobs for the future, people need to be thinking about investing in their current workforce so that they can enable those people to do their same job using different equipment tomorrow,” she said.
Ivanka Trump delivered the address in an interview with Gary Shapiro, the CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which owns and produces CES.
Video ID: 20200108-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly