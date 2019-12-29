-
USA: Jewish community “concerned” following knife attack at rabbi”s home
Aron Spielman, co-founder of Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council and founder of ‘Jews for Trump’, said that “people are concerned” following the knife attack that took place at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebration, in Monsey, New York state, on Saturday night.
“A call came in to the PD, to Police Department, at 9.50 about a mass stabbing at a Hassidic synagogue in Monsey. A perp came in right after the rabbi finished lighting the menorah and started like slashing people in the house,” said Spielman.
He added that among the five injured, two of them are in critical condition.
“The question wasn’t if it’s going to happen, the question was when it’s going to happen. Unfortunately, it happened tonight,” said Spielman, after mentioning the shooting that took place in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City on December 10, and “hateful Facebook pages.”
The attacker fled the scene wearing a headscarf, but was later taken into custody. Reports suggest he was wielding a machete.
The stabbing took place just before 10pm local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT Sunday) at a rabbi’s home being used as a synagogue.
