USA: Juneteenth rally in DC commemorates end of slavery

A rally organised for Juneteenth, the national holiday for the liberation of slaves in the United States, gathered thousands of people in the street of Washington DC on Friday.

Large groups marched through the streets of the capital chanting slogans such as “No justice, no peace” and “Donald Trump has got to go.”

This year’s Juneteenth takes place in the wake of nationwide protests and racial tensions over racism and police brutality following the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African-Americans.

On June 19, 1865, Union army general Gordon Granger proclaimed in Galveston, Texas that all enslaved African-Americans in the state were free, belatedly enforcing President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

