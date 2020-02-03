USA: Kansas City Chiefs fans go ballistic as home team wins Superbowl 54

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kansas City Chiefs fans went wild at a public viewing of Superbowl 54 in Kansas City on Sunday, as their home team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Fans can be seen reacting as the game took place, and jumping for joy and celebrating after the Chiefs secured their victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to secure their first Superbowl victory in 50 years.

The 49ers were joint-second in the all-time rankings of Super Bowl wins with five, while the Chiefs hadn’t competed on the grand stage since the fourth edition all the way back in 1970.

The Super Bowl is the most viewed television event in the US and second only to the Champions League final in terms of overall worldwide viewership for an annual sporting event.

The 2021 edition, the 55th in history, will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

