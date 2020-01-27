USA: Kobe Bryant fans hold vigil outside his former high school

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans of deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant gathered on Sunday outside Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, where Bryant went to high school, to pay their respects and honour the player after he was killed in a helicopter accident.

Footage filmed at the school shows a group of fans mourning Bryant, as some of them bring flowers, basketball balls, and jerseys outside the gymnasium named after him.

“I’ve been following Kobe and his career for over 20 years, growing up in Philadelphia and now my kids go here, and I just wanted my kids to have a moment tonight to honour him before they come to school tomorrow when I know it’s gonna be a little more chaotic and crazy,” said Mark Altshuler, one of Bryant’s fans.

“He is an icon and he’s a ‘GOAT’, which means greatest of all time, and that’s how people look up to him, said Valerie Hardin, another fan. “Look at the people around here, he’s a hero.”

Bryant, 41, was reportedly travelling in a private helicopter on route to a special basketball practice at the Mamba Academy it crashed and burst into flames.

The player won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers for whom he played his entire 20-year career before retiring in 2016 as the NBA’s third-highest all-time scorer. He was named an All-Star on 18 occasions and won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

