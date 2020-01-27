-
USA: Kobe Bryant vigil erected near deadly helicopter crash
A vigil was set up in the vicinity of the site where US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others lost their lives in a helicopter crash, in Calabasas on Monday.
Footage shows flowers and candles decorated with the colours of the LA Lakers, where Bryant spent his entire 20-year career. The crash site is visible from a nearby town.
Self-identified ‘earwitness’ Scott Ryan described the moment he heard the crash.
“I knew it exactly that they went in the side of the mountain. I know ‘cos it just stopped,” Ryan said, who is still waiting to hear from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to make his observations.
“I think [the pilot] was doing a slow search, searching hub or trying to identify any piece of ground to maybe spot some kind of a landing,” he recalled.
According to preliminary information released by the authorities, Bryant’s helicopter crashed due to bad weather conditions.
