-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: LA drive-through queues snake around the block amid social distancing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of cars were seen queuing in Culver City’s ‘In-N-Out-Burger’ restaurant drive-through as the food chain adapted to the coronavirus social distancing measures, as seen on Tuesday.
Footage shows the long queue leading up to the drive-through booth as ‘In-N-Out’ employees on sidewalks also took orders and directed traffic. Some customers could be seen wearing masks.
The chain decided to remain open with its drive-through option, as they and every other food business up and down the country were forced to close sit-in options by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, the US are the country most affected by the coronavirus, having surpassed China by over 100,000 cases with 189,633 infections and over 4,080 fatalities.
Video ID: 20200401-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly