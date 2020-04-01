USA: LA drive-through queues snake around the block amid social distancing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of cars were seen queuing in Culver City’s ‘In-N-Out-Burger’ restaurant drive-through as the food chain adapted to the coronavirus social distancing measures, as seen on Tuesday.

Footage shows the long queue leading up to the drive-through booth as ‘In-N-Out’ employees on sidewalks also took orders and directed traffic. Some customers could be seen wearing masks.

The chain decided to remain open with its drive-through option, as they and every other food business up and down the country were forced to close sit-in options by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, the US are the country most affected by the coronavirus, having surpassed China by over 100,000 cases with 189,633 infections and over 4,080 fatalities.

