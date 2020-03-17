-
USA: Las Vegas casinos and resorts close due to coronavirus outbreak
Due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, several resorts, restaurants and clubs closed in Las Vegas on Monday, until further notice, while shows and concerts were cancelled and some workers were reportedly laid off.
Footage from ‘Sin City’ shows the closed MGM Grand resort, with a sign reading “Your health and well-being are our priority – We look forward to welcoming you back soon,” while the building’s premises appeared nearly deserted.
“This has just been really disappointing, everything is closing down, and we just can do nothing, it’s been just a disappointment,” said a MGM visitor.
In its statement, MGM resorts announced that “for the good of our employees, guests and communities,” it will “temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties until further notice, effective as of Tuesday, March 17th,” and added that “MGM Resorts will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1.”
According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States currently has 3,487 cases of the coronavirus, with 68 deaths.
