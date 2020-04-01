USA: Las Vegas parking lot converted into “homeless shelter” with social distancing markers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A parking lot in Las Vegas was turned into a makeshift ‘homeless shelter’ with social distancing markers on the ground, as footage filmed on Tuesday shows.

The senior public information officer for the City of Las Vegas, Jayce Radke, explained that the parking lot was set up after several shelters closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Catholic Charities ended up closing temporarily, and so the city is out here working with the county and other partners to set up some emergency space for the homeless to go that safe and they keep social distance,” he said.

A mobile shower truck as well as portable toilets were made available on site for the homeless.

Radke added that medical teams are also available in case someone shows symptoms of the virus.

“In addition, down below here, we started construction on a new isolation and quarantine facility, which is going to be a tented facility, that if we do have homeless people that contract COVID or have been around somebody who has been in need to be isolated, they can go there and isolate safely.”

Footage shows homeless people waiting in line to pass a security check-up before settling down on the parking lot, in the marked ‘white boxes.’

The makeshift shelter received some backlash online. Julian Castro, mayor of San Antonio who served as the secretary of housing under Barack Obama, criticised the initiative on Twitter: “There are 150K hotel rooms in Vegas going unused right now. How about public-private cooperation (resources) to temporarily house them there?”

