-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Lead impeachment manager urges Senate to remove Trump from office
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Lead Impeachment Manager in the trial of US President Donald Trump Adam Schiff urged senators to remove him from office during the closing arguments in Senate Chambers in Washington DC on Monday.
“Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. But is not too late for us to honour ours, to wield our power to defend our democracy,” said Schiff.
“He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections and he will do so again. You will not change him, you cannot constrain him,” added Schiff.
The formal vote on whether to acquit or remove Trump from office is set to take place on Wednesday. It is expected that with such a large Republican majority in the Senate he will be acquitted.
Video ID: 20200204-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200204-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly