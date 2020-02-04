USA: Lead impeachment manager urges Senate to remove Trump from office

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Lead Impeachment Manager in the trial of US President Donald Trump Adam Schiff urged senators to remove him from office during the closing arguments in Senate Chambers in Washington DC on Monday.

“Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. But is not too late for us to honour ours, to wield our power to defend our democracy,” said Schiff.

“He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections and he will do so again. You will not change him, you cannot constrain him,” added Schiff.

The formal vote on whether to acquit or remove Trump from office is set to take place on Wednesday. It is expected that with such a large Republican majority in the Senate he will be acquitted.

